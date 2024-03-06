AXQ Capital LP Has $287,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,738 shares of company stock worth $3,780,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

