Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 11,342 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVR Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CVR Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

