Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 831,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 333.2 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CWSRF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

