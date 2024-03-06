Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 831,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 333.2 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
CWSRF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
