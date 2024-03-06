Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.05. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.10.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
