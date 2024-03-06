Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,805,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.4 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
EVGGF stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00.
About Evolution AB (publ)
