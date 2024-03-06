Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,704,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 1,805,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.4 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

EVGGF stock opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

