Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 1,780,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.
