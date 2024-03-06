Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 2,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,740.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOGEF opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

