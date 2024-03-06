Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 2,060,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,740.3 days.
Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DOGEF opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $101.22.
About Ørsted A/S
