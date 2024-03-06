Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Declines By 7.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Branicks Group Trading Up 1.2 %
DDCCF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Branicks Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.11.
Branicks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.