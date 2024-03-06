Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Declines By 7.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Branicks Group Trading Up 1.2 %

DDCCF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Branicks Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

