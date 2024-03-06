AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 19,800 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

