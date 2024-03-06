Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 86,666 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

