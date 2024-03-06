AXQ Capital LP Invests $207,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $28,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 686,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

