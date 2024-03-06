AXQ Capital LP Takes $216,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 212,655 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 478,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 177,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

