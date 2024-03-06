Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,854.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 46,700.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

