Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 523 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $298.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.