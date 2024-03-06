Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,641 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.