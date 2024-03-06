Barclays Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $33.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BASE

Couchbase Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BASE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.