PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 79.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $50.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00126077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

