Legacy Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $86.07 and a 1-year high of $162.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

