Legal & General Group Plc Has $281.91 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,402 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $281,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after buying an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

BK stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.