Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 96,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 781.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 110.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.83. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

