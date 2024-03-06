Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.