Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

