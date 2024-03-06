Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,946 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,491,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after buying an additional 5,824,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.55. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

