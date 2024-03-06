Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.91. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

