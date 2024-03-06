Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 215.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $694,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,342.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

