Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

