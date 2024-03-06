The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,109 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

