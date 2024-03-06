Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,610 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

