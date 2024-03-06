iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $282.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

