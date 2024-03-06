28,470 Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

AGQ stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

