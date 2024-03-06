Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.