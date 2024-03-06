Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 210.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

