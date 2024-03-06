Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 2.9 %

ASML stock opened at $968.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $843.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.70. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,007.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.