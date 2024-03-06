Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.68. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $73.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

