APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE APG opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.