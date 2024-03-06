Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Medifast worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Medifast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Medifast

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.