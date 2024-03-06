Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 190,516 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

