Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NBXG stock opened at 11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.80. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 9.31 and a one year high of 12.06.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.