Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,870,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,282 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

