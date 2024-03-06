Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,724 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

