Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

