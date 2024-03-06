Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,117 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,945 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

