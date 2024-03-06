Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.