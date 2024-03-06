Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,426 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

CGBD stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

