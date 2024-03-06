Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

