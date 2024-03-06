Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,386 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,386 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Trinity Industries worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

TRN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.