Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.6 %

TMHC opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,912 shares of company stock valued at $16,289,787. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

