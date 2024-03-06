Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $212,000 Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

