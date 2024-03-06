8,479 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $80,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $36,535,000.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $71,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,150,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,423,916.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ravi Gupta acquired 135,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $4,042,704.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $71,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,150,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,423,916.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

