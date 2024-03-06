Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

